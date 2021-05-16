ITHACA, NY -- On May 18, residents in the City of Ithaca get the chance to vote for school board members and to approve a $145 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. We broke down some of the most important information to know before you hit the polls.
The $145,179,885 budget proposal is up 6.09% from the year prior, an unusually large jump for the district. Last year the budget was $136.8 million, meaning there is an increase of $8.3 million. This number puts them at a tax levy increase at 2.96%, which Board of Education president Rob Ainslie said puts them right at the cap. He said the common vernacular refers to the cap as 2%, leading people to believe they’re spending over, but that the actual cap is different for each city depending on a calculation.
“People talk about a 2% cap, and that’s the nomenclature used, but every district has its own calculation,” he said.
Most of the increases in the budget are attributed to contractual obligations such as $2.69 million in salary increases and $1.89 million in employee benefits increases. In fact, Ainslie said $101 million of the $145 million budget goes to people.
“We have five different unions,” he said. “An executive team, managerial staff, salaries, benefits. It all goes to people. We’re a people business and that will always be the biggest cost.”
When it comes to federal support for this year’s budget, Ainslie said it’s coming from two separate places. The first is $4.9 million of funding that can be used for two years. Ainslie said about half will be used for 2021-22, and then the second half the next year. The second funding stream from the feds is part of the American Rescue Plan Act that passed earlier this year. That provided $5.8 million in funding and will be used over three years, with just under $2 million going toward the 2021-22 budget.
Ainslie did note that there was a more directed use from the federal government about what those funds could be used for compared to municipalities who received money, but said it’s “going to go to supporting payroll of employees.” The first stream of funding, the $4.9 million, can also be used to alleviate some of the costs associated with trying to deal with COVID.
Some of the COVID related costs outlined in the 2021-22 budget include $151,562 for hot spots and other utilities (a 10.8% increase), $108,745 for filters due to COVID (29.01% increase), $129,871 for COVID related repairs and for ongoing maintenance (30.95% increase), and $1,444,925 for teachers’ salaries for additional positions in K-6 due to COVID (13.26% increase).
In past years, the school budget has generally been increasing around 3% each year, and Ainslie attributes the 6% jump this year to the inclusion of funds from the federal government.
“Because we’re going to be spending that over the next few years, the amount to voters is $145 million,” he said.
As for what it means for taxpayers, Ainslie specifies that the tax levy of 2.96% is not the tax rate.
“That’s a different calculation created by the county and the assessor’s office,” he said. “Our budget is increasing and the tax levy is going up, but our tax rate per thousand is going down.”
However, while technically true, people may still see rises in taxes if their house is reassessed at a higher value as property taxes in Ithaca and throughout the county continue to rise. It’s not entirely clear why, with the additional funding from the federal government, the school district had to spend all the way up to the 2.96% cap.
At the budget presentation in April, it was shown that $1.19 million was the figure attributed to COVID-19 staffing and another half a million for non-personnel COVID costs. In total, that would be less than the $3 million from federal funding included in the budget this year. There were other increases such as title changes for clerical staff and a $45,000 new driver’s education vehicle, however such increases wouldn’t surpass the usual 3% increase in costs. The district’s chief operating officer Amanda Verba did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
