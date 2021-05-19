ITHACA, NY -- The preliminary results from the Ithaca City School District election are in. The budget passed 1,334-543. The votes are close, but as of now preliminary results have newcomer Kelly Evans ousting incumbent Ann Reichlin by eight votes, 1,092-1,084. The other two incumbents will retain their seats, with Nicole LaFave receiving 1,340 votes and Moira Lang receiving 1,229 votes. Additionally the proposition 2 vote passed 1,570-335.
The budget is the district's largest ever at $145 million.
This story will continue to be updated as results become official.
(1) comment
More people should participate in these ICSD elections. Why is voter turnout so low? Why are the candidates always far left Democrats?
Our school elections always occur inside school buildings, creating a conflict of interest; school buildings are convenient locations for ICSD employees to cast their votes, which invariably support the high budgets to keep them and their friends employed. Elections held on school grounds also enable school staff to easily elect school board members who have no qualms about keeping taxes high or borrowing over 130 million dollars when tax revenues aren't enough to finance their profligacy.
These elections should be held at locations that are equally inconvenient for school staff and non school staff. I want to know what percentage of ballots cast were cast by ICSD employees. Why not add that to the ballot itself? "Are you or one of your immediate family members an employee of ICSD?"
