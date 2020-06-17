The Ithaca City School District's budget has been approved, and the three members of the board who were up for re-election received the most votes, retaining their positions on the board.
Both Sabrina Draffen and Sophia Lux mounted grassroots campaign and generated significant support on social media in the weeks leading up to the election. They were defeated by incumbents Patricia Wasyliw, Sean Eversley Bradwell and Christopher Malcolm.
Below are the results as released by Ithaca City School District Wednesday afternoon.
Proposition No. 1 Proposed 2020-2021 Annual District Budget
YES Votes: 5,526
NO Votes: 1,682
Proposition No. 2 Appropriation and Expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds
YES Votes: 5,606
NO Votes:1,563
School Board Election
Candidate
Votes For
Sabrina Draffen
1,820
Sean Eversley Bradwell
5,042
Sophia Lux
2,869
Christopher Malcolm
4,275
Patricia Wasyliw
3,709
