ICSD.JPG
Ash Bailot

ITHACA, NY -- After a confusing and controversial election day, the Ithaca City School District Board of Education certified the results the following evening. Three of the four propositions passed, and new faces were elected to the Board of Education.

The budget, expenditure of reserve funds and the establishment of a new reserve fund all passed easily. The closest of the three was the budget, with 2,446 people voting yes, and 1,069 people voting no. However, it did meet its threshold of 60% approval, which was required because the budget exceeds the tax levy limit.

The only proposition that didn't pass was the last one, which would have conveyed a piece of real estate adjacent to Beverly J. Martin Elementary School to the City of Ithaca for the expansion of the gymnasium at Greater Ithaca Activities Center. That failed 2,129-1,366.

Longtime board member and board president Rob Ainslie was voted out, receiving the second lowest number of votes out of the seven candidates. The seats of Ainslie, Erin Croyle and Eldred Harris were all up for grabs, with Croyle and Harris maintaining theirs.

A fourth seat was also open after member Kelly Evans recently announced her resignation. Along with Croyle and Harris, Karen Yearwood and Jill Tripp were elected to the board. Yearwood received the most votes overall with 2,799, then Tripp with 2,604. Croyle received 2,584 votes, and Harris received 1,292.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you