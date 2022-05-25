ITHACA, NY -- After a confusing and controversial election day, the Ithaca City School District Board of Education certified the results the following evening. Three of the four propositions passed, and new faces were elected to the Board of Education.
The budget, expenditure of reserve funds and the establishment of a new reserve fund all passed easily. The closest of the three was the budget, with 2,446 people voting yes, and 1,069 people voting no. However, it did meet its threshold of 60% approval, which was required because the budget exceeds the tax levy limit.
The only proposition that didn't pass was the last one, which would have conveyed a piece of real estate adjacent to Beverly J. Martin Elementary School to the City of Ithaca for the expansion of the gymnasium at Greater Ithaca Activities Center. That failed 2,129-1,366.
Longtime board member and board president Rob Ainslie was voted out, receiving the second lowest number of votes out of the seven candidates. The seats of Ainslie, Erin Croyle and Eldred Harris were all up for grabs, with Croyle and Harris maintaining theirs.
A fourth seat was also open after member Kelly Evans recently announced her resignation. Along with Croyle and Harris, Karen Yearwood and Jill Tripp were elected to the board. Yearwood received the most votes overall with 2,799, then Tripp with 2,604. Croyle received 2,584 votes, and Harris received 1,292.
There was another candidate on the ballot, which was the cause of much the controversy. Benjamin Mumford-Zisk was listed as a candidate, however the night before the election the board clerk was made aware that he did not meet the residency requirements. This led to signs being posted at polling locations stating that Mumford-Zisk had withdrawn. However, those signs were later replaced with ones that stated he was not eligible.
According to the district’s attorney Kate Reid, after it was determined that Mumford-Zisk had relocated to Ithaca in February and thus didn’t meet the one-year residency requirement, the attorney’s office reached out to him to explain that he was ineligible. That was before noon on election day, and Reid said Mumford-Zisk agreed that he would withdraw. To reflect that decision, signs were made and posted at poling locations stating he had withdrawn from the race.
However, later that afternoon they received a phone call that state he had changed his mind and would not be withdrawing after all. This led to replacing those previously made signs with ones that informed voters Mumford-Zisk was not eligible for the Board of Education.
Reid said this decision was made with the integrity of the election in mind. If Mumford-Zisk has been elected, he would not be able to take the seat. This means it would have been left to the Board of Education to then appoint someone to that spot. Reid said this was a determining factor in the decision for the signage.
“Do we have everyone vote and find out their vote was meaningless and then the board gets to pick a candidate? That struck me as more anti-democratic,” she said.
She said she thought it was a better decision to be transparent with voters about Mumford-Zisk’s eligibility rather than keep it from them, and attributed some of the sign confusion to Mumford-Zisk’s misrepresentation of his intention to withdraw.
Reid also clarified that the responsibility for confirming residency would fall to the board clerk, however, it is not the clerk’s responsibility to vet every candidate. When candidates submit their nomination petition, they sign an affirmation of eligibility, which includes a residency requirement of one year. The clerk takes them at their word and only investigates further if questions are brought to them.
Ithaca’s board clerk was only notified of Mumford-Zisk’s eligibility issues the night before the election, long after the ballots were already printed.
However, the confusion about whether Mumford-Zisk withdrew or was ineligible was not the only signage issue. Several polling locations had signs up that told voters to vote for “up to three” candidates, when really, they should have said “up to four.” The district became aware of these signs shortly after polls opened and called polling site managers to correct or remove them. Reid chalked the mistake up to a “clerical error,” and said the issue was resolved in two hours or less, which she doesn’t believe would have changed the outcome of the election.
“Secondarily, the ballot was correct and said to vote up to four,” she said. “This election is being run by human beings, so there’s a margin of human error involved in that. There was no intentional attempt to disenfranchise voters. It was a minor oversight that is unlikely to result in the election being set aside.”
And the last controversy from election day was a shortage of ballots at some polling locations. Board member Nicole LaFave said she knew that some folks were turned away when they showed up and found there were no ballots.
Board member Moira Lang said when she went to vote at Lehman Alternative Community School around 6 p.m. on election day, they told her they had at one point run out of ballots, but that everyone who was there when it happened returned to vote later. It is unclear how that information was verified by poll workers.
Lang also said the workers told her they got more ballots within 15 minutes of running out. Board president Rob Ainslie attributed this issue to a higher voter turnout than usual, likely because of the controversial budget.
LaFave said all of the above issues made her uncomfortable validating the election results. Reid told the board that she sees no reason the commissioner of the state’s Department of Education would overturn the election results or call for another vote, as she doesn’t think any of the aforementioned issues substantially affected the outcome of the election. However, the ICSD Board of Education or a taxpayer who voted could bring a petition against the election if they so choose.
Ultimately, the board certified the election with all voting in favor, aside from LaFave who abstained.
