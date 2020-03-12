The Ithaca City School District has issued an update to its COVID-19 reaction, instituting a ban on large indoor gatherings but saying that a number of other school-sponsored events will continue.
The announcement states that all "non-scholastic events" are cancelled until April 17, 2020, starting today, pertaining to events held in ICSD buildings but not actually sponsored by the district. Any large indoor event being held in ICSD facilities, sponsored by either ICSD or otherwise, is cancelled. Classes are still scheduled, though separate emails sent by local schools to parents are telling them to prepare for potential cancellations in the coming days.
"Regularly scheduled classes are, at this time, not being cancelled," the ICSD e-mail said. "While we understand that such cancellations are disruptive and disappointing, it is essential that we prioritize both the health and safety of our school district community as well as those visiting from elsewhere."
Extended day programming is still taking place.
ICSD has organized its announcements on the continuation or cancellation of events in the following table:
The district continued that it would still hold large gatherings in school for students and staff, like breakfast and lunch, but that ones deemed non-essential were being suspended immediately, such as morning programs and assemblies. Any field trip outside of Tompkins, Tioga, Seneca and Chemung counties is cancelled. ICSD is also "strongly discouraging" staff from all domestic travel, including professional development trips or conferences.
