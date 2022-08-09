Salahshor.jpg

Susan Salahshor, PhD, PA-C, Founding Program Director for the Ithaca College PA Program, has been named the POCN Q2 NP/PA Community Advocacy Award winner.

POCN is the largest Nurse Practitioner (NP) and Physician Associate (PA) network in the U.S.

Dr. Salahshor has more than 25 years’ experience as a PA. She also plays an active role in POCN’s mission as a POCN Ambassador. According to a release announcing the award, throughout her career, Salahshor has been a fierce advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the medical field through mentorship and education.
 
On behalf of Dr. Salahshor’s mission, POCN has made a contribution to Village at Ithaca, an organization focused on educational equity for Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, low income, and any other underserved students within Tompkins County, NY.

