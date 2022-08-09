Susan Salahshor, PhD, PA-C, Founding Program Director for the Ithaca College PA Program, has been named the POCN Q2 NP/PA Community Advocacy Award winner.
POCN is the largest Nurse Practitioner (NP) and Physician Associate (PA) network in the U.S.
