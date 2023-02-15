Ever since Ithaca College’s football field was first installed in 1958, it has been home to many games full of excited football fans. After being named the Jim Butterfield Stadium in 1992, the field has since undergone many renovations and changes over the years. The most recent decision to replace the field’s natural grass with artificial turf has led to many environmental concerns from local activist groups.
The installment of the artificial turf, which is expected to be ready for playing by Fall 2023, comes after Monica Bertino Wooden ‘81 donated $3 million. After reaching out by email, the Athletic Department at Ithaca College did not agree to an interview.
Alexis Goldsmith, national organizing director at Beyond Plastics, said that the main concerns surrounding the artificial turf field include health, heat island and injury concerns.
“[Artificial turf] is quite simply plastic,” Goldsmith said. “It’s plastic turf that is usually filled with tire crumbs. It needs six to 10 inches of fill, which amounts to large amounts of tire crumb. There’s runoff concerns, so microplastics runoff into waterways from the plastic being on the ground when it rains. It breaks down with UV light, and then microplastics wash away. It just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, which then find their way into our food, water and air.”
When being pitched by petrochemical interests, Goldsmith said that artificial turf is deceptively marketed as being a safer alternative with low maintenance required.
According to a report by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, “The advantages of these fields include less maintenance costs, ability to withstand intense use and no need for pesticides.”
It continues saying that Environmental Protection Agency studies have not shown “elevated risk from playing on fields with artificial turf or tire crumbs.” However, uncertainty still exists as to whether or not these studies are accurate and opponents say that more research needs to be done.
“I think that’s very tempting to athletic directors,” Goldsmith said. “They’re motivated to get as much playing time out of the field as possible. But the fact is, they’re really expensive. They don’t last forever. They have to be replaced every seven to 10 years, and it’s not recyclable. So all of the plastic infill being used in the turf itself is just going to a landfill, or it’s going to an incinerator.”
Kyla Bennett, science policy advisor for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibilities (PEER), points out that artificial turf fields are used for purposes even outside of football games, like marching bands, graduation ceremonies and pep rallies.
“There’s a lot of people that are going to be exposed to these chemicals,” Bennett said. “Not to mention the fact that it leeches off and gets into water. And of course, Ithaca is on that hill, where everything is flowing off of it. So it’s really scary.”
Bennett, who is familiar with the Ithaca area due to her daughter having attended Ithaca College, hopes that if Ithaca College students educate themselves, the administration will listen to them and be willing to open up a dialogue.
“Part of the problem is that the athletes and the coaches have been sold a bill of goods as well,” Bennett said. “Making them realize that they’ve been lied to is sometimes difficult to do, but I think you have to try. A lot can be accomplished on campuses from student activism, and there’s no doubt in my mind that there are probably professors at Ithaca that would be willing to help the students out once they understand what’s going on here.”
Yayoi Koizumi, founder of Zero Waste Ithaca, said that Cornell University is looked up to as the high standard in the town for sustainable measures. Koizumi urges Ithaca College to be a leader in the community and not simply follow Cornell’s path.
“[For example], Cornell is really, really big on GMO,” Koizumi said. “It’s not sustainable. It’s just a false solution.”
In addition to the numerous environmental concerns, data suggests that artificial turf fields pose a higher physical risk to field-goers.
Following Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury in the 2022 Super Bowl on an artificial turf field, NFL players began a petition titled “#FlipTheTurf” targeted toward the NFL. So far, the petition has collected 28,961 signatures as of Feb. 12, 2023. According to NFL injury data collected from 2012 to 2018, there have been 28% more non-contact lower body injuries and 69% more non-contact foot and ankle injuries on turf fields than natural grass.
Bennett said that although college students can’t fight all of the issues facing their generation today, they can help and shouldn’t doubt themselves.
“They’re dangerous fields,” Bennett said. “I mean, the [NFL Players Association] doesn’t want to use them anymore. So why should college football fields have them?”
