Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.