The Ithaca College football team opened the season with a convincing, 51-14, season-opening win over Bridgewater State University on September 3. The Bombers never trailed in the contest. With the win, Ithaca, which entered the season ranked number 17, is now 21-1 in season openers dating back to 2000 and is now 2-0 all-time against Bridgewater State. The Bombers secured the first victory for Michael Toerper as head coach of IC.
The season began with a bang as Anthony D'Addetta returned the opening kickoff 96 yards – an unofficial school record – for a touchdown to give IC a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the contest. The kickoff return for a score was the first for the Bombers since Jordan Schemm took a kick back 91 yards against Hartwick in 2015.
Quiarterbacks A. J. Wingfield and Max Perry combined to go 22-for-28 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Wingfield was 14-fo-17 for 152 yards and a score, while Perry was 8-of-11 for 90 yards and a TD.
Running backs Jake Williams notched 94 yards on 21 carries, while Brozovic had 40 yards on 12 attempts. Wide receivers Michael Anderson finished the day with 87 yards on six receptions, while Julien Deumaga hauled in six passes for 84 yards.
Matt DeSimpliciis led the defense with six tackles and a sack, while Michael Roumes added five stops. Michael Blanchard Michael Blanchard earned a sack in the win, while Darren Brunner, Jake Connolly, Sam Tourangeau, and Jason Green each notched four tackles.
Ithaca will play Brockport at home at Butterfield Stadium next Saturday, September 10 at 1 p.m.
