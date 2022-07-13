Coaches at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees have announced that IC head football coach Michael Toerper and SUNY Cortland head football coach Curt Fitzpatrick will face one another on the mound on Thursday, July 28, when the Yankees face the Royals at 7:10 p.m., throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Yankees game with the Kansas City Royals.

The show of collegial competitive spirit and playful fun is one of the many creative ways the New York Yankees organization, Ithaca College, and SUNY Cortland are jointly promoting the highly anticipated 2022 Cortaca Jug football game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, November 12

