The New York Yankees have announced that IC head football coach Michael Toerper and SUNY Cortland head football coach Curt Fitzpatrick will face one another on the mound on Thursday, July 28, when the Yankees face the Royals at 7:10 p.m., throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Yankees game with the Kansas City Royals.
IC And Cortland Coaches To Throw Out First Pitch
