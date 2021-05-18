ITHACA, NY -- The fall will likely bring the end of the hybrid model that’s been prevalent in Ithaca City School District classrooms throughout the pandemic. While some students are remote and some are in school, teachers have been tasked with teaching both simultaneously. Both teachers and parents have complained about this teaching model in Board of Education meetings throughout the year, as it’s taxing on teachers and students alike.
Student representative Grace Lim asked the board at the May 11 meeting if they had plans for next year’s learning model. Superintendent Luvelle Brown said the administration is operating “under the assumption that all our young people and staff are going to be back in the fall.”
He added that while there may still be virtual opportunities for students who are interested, they have no intent on continuing the hybrid model unless the state decides to mandate it. Expanding on that, Deputy Superintendent Lily Talcott said they’re currently looking at potential models for the next school year, and for the elementary school level they’re thinking it will be a predominantly in-person model.
However, she said they’re still exploring what a virtual option might look like, for instance having a district-wide first grade virtual classroom for students with medical needs who would be safer learning from home.
“We’re in very early stages [of planning] for elementary level and very early stages for secondary students but it’s clear from students and staff that continuing the hybrid model really doesn’t meet the needs of all our kids,” she said. “We’re always shortchanging one, and we want to avoid that. It’s not what anyone wants.”
Talcott added that the news that children 12+ are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been “very welcome and exiciting,” as she said it opens up more in-person opportunities.
“We recognize because of science and because of the vaccine roll-out that virtual learning will not be necessary, so that’s what we’re anticipating,” she said. “Unless the state mandates a specific model, we’re looking at in-person teaching and learning.”
Student representative Adam Saar asked if the district planned to mandate vaccines or what other type of policy might be in place.
Board member Ann Reichlin said that would be a state-level decision, but because the vaccines are approved by the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization it’s a bit different than other mandated vaccines like the measles vaccine.
“Any requirement in terms of entry to school would be a statewide conversation, but I don’t think they can require it if it’s not a permanent approval,” she said.
Teacher Liz Quadrozzi had also asked earlier in the meeting about getting students back at the middle school and high school sooner.
“We have kids at the secondary schools who want to return for four days as they’ve been told that they can, but the barriers are transportation and space in the building in terms of lunch and times in the schedule where they’re all together,” she said. “It seems like something that should have been worked out before the four days a week option was offered.”
None of the board members had a specific answer in terms of plans to address those issues, but a handful said that it’s been an ongoing discussion. It remains unclear whether or not additional students will return to the classroom this school year.
“Our ultimate goal is to get everyone back into the building as quickly as we can and responsibly and safely,” board member Chris Malcolm said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.