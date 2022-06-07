ITHACA, NY -- The debate surrounding the structural hierarchy of the Department of Community Safety continued as Common Council held an additional meeting on June 6 to discuss the issue. The plan as originally presented was to create the Department of Community Safety as an umbrella organization, overseeing the Division of Police and Division of Community Solutions. A chief of police would lead the Division of Police, while a head of community solutions would oversee the Division of Community Solutions; overseeing both divisions would be a civilian commissioner.
Adding a commissioner would trigger a referendum because it changes the reporting lines — the police chief would now report to the commissioner instead of the mayor (or possibly city manager in the future). As was discussed at the meeting, doing this would also trigger a wave of other changes, not only to the chief’s position but to the deputy chiefs, lieutenants, sergeants, etc. It would also have civil service implications.
Director of Human Resources Schelley Michell-Nunn explained that when it comes to civil service roles, there’s a process called point factoring. Essentially, this looks at a position’s scope of supervision, impact on community, education and more. City Attorney Ari Lavine said if a commissioner position was created that would act as a department head and have final issue over things like budget, discipline and senior managerial staff, it would reduce the police chief position as a department head, which in turn would reduce the salary.
Alderperson George McGonigal said that if adding a commissioner would reduce the point factoring and salary for the chief of police, it would have the same effect on the deputy chiefs and lieutenants.
“It really creates a number of problems,” he said.
Another options proposed by council members is the possibility of a deputy chief of staff or deputy city manager who is in charge solely of all things public safety. On this year’s November ballot voters will decide whether or not to shift from a mayor-council form of government to a city manager-council form of government with a part-time mayor who is more outward facing. The city manager position would have oversight over all departments, which Acting Mayor Laura Lewis pointed out currently includes more than 500 employees. However, that would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.
Currently, the mayor oversees all the departments and has a chief of staff to take on any duties delegated to them. Alderperson Robert Cantelmo said he would support the establishment of a deputy chief of staff for public safety to oversee and coordinate all matters public safety in the short-term.
“We have a lot of flexibility in creating a deputy chief of staff or a deputy city manager,” he said, noting, however, that a deputy city manager wouldn’t begin until 2024.
Adding a deputy chief of staff would not require a referendum, it would essentially only require the creation of a job description and funding in the budget.
Alderperson Jorge Defendini said he personally supports adding the commissioner position, as well as creating a police accountability board to support the commissioner.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she was feeling a little impatient, and thinks it’s important to make progress, and do it “deliberately, consciously and without delay.” She said the draft of the local law to create the commissioner position still needs a lot of work, and that she wants to work with what the city has right now.
I do agree that we need to have an individual that is solely tasked with overseeing public safety,” she said. “I do believe the depth and breadth of this requires an individual person to do this. I think we can do this without upsetting or restructuring our existing managerial structures, which the commissioner role would require.”
Brock noted that they could proceed with a deputy chief of staff right now and build a job description that could easily merge and evolve into a deputy city manager position if the referendum is approved.
“I’m feeling very impatient,” she said. “I think there’s a lot we can do right now. We need to come up with solutions that are grounded in the reality of what we have. Let’s get it done.”
McGonigal agreed with Brock, and echoed that he prefers the deputy city manager position because it doesn’t create “all the salary compression implications that a commissioner would.”
There was much talk from many of the council members about not wanting to disrupt or change the current structure of the police department. However, Michell-Nunn reminded council that there are people, especially people of color, who think that’s exactly what needs to be done.
“My caution is that there are people who, like [Alderperson Phoebe Brown] says, look like me, that feel differently,” Michell-Nunn said. “They do want to see change. Not that it has to be disruptive, but I’m just cautioning us in terms of our language, and that we’re doing this because there is recognition that something different needs to happen. And I just think it’s important to keep that in the forefront.”
Brown agreed, stating that the whole goal of Reimagining Public Safety should be about reimagining and coming up with new ideas, not preserving what people say hasn’t worked for them.
Ultimately the discussion was just that, though there are plans to continue to pursue next steps as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.