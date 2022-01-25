ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee has not yet come to an agreement on a change to the city’s rental law that would give tenants more time before being asked to sign a lease renewal.
At the December meeting, fourth ward representative Patrick Mehler proposed a bill that would eliminate landlords’ and tenants’ abilities to waive the 60-day minimum waiting period to offer and sign a lease renewal. The originally proposed bill also increased that minimum to 180 days, which Mehler said is the most amount of time he could give renters without hurting a landlord’s ability to rent out to students. The proposal stemmed from the discussion around the fact that many Collegetown landlords ask for lease renewals just weeks into a student’s tenancy.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she supports the changes being proposed, particularly the elimination of the waiver. However, she said that 180 days was too long a waiting period, especially because some landlords and tenants operate on a nine-month lease.
“That means the first six months would be a waiting period,” she said. “So I don’t support the 180 days. I am, right now, open to a 90-day proposal. From the many landlords I’ve spoken with, they seem in support of 90 days. It allows for more flexibility, especially with the elimination of the waiver.”
Alderperson Rob Gearhart agreed that 60 days is too few, but 180 days is too many.
In response, Mehler suggested 120 days as a compromise.
“Ninety days is an improvement and is worth considering, but I would push a little further to say I think 120 days makes a nice third,” he said. “It’s less than half [of the lease] for folks in nine-month leases. I’d love to hear people’s thoughts on 120 days.”
The committee looked at the two common lease cycles in the city, starting in June and starting in August. Brock said the 120 days would work well for the leases beginning in June, as the waiting period would end in September and landlords could start showing the apartment in October and November, before winter and the holidays. However, she thought it was too constraining for leases that begin in August.
“The 120 days expire on Dec.1,” she said. “It’s right before Christmas so students are going to be gone, then you have February, March, April and then they’re gone in May. It compresses the time when people are looking for units.”
She reiterated that 90 days seemed to give more flexibility.
However, Mehler said he had the opposite concern. He worried that if students sign a lease that legally begins in June but don’t move in until before the semester starts in August, they will have just a couple weeks in the apartment before being offered a lease renewal.
“So in my head, the ideal of the 180 is better for there to be more slack on the backend,” he said. “But I think 120 days gives people with June the chance to live there.”
He said that even if a lease starts in August, a 120-day waiting period would still give landlords of nine-month leases “a solid five months” to fill an apartment if the renewal is declined.
“I think this illustrates that both tenants and landlords have ample time,” Mehler said.
Ultimately, the committee decided to continue the discussion with more input from others at the February meeting. The committee also continues to wait for a decision from the state regarding the legality of Good Cause Eviction legislation before moving forward with it.
