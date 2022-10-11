Developers Can Either Build Qualifying Units Or Make Payments
Since 2009, $5.8 million from multiple sources within Tompkins County have been redistributed through what is called the Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF) in the form of funding awards for affordable housing projects. This has assisted in the construction of 810 new housing units for the people of Tompkins County.
Until recently, the money that went into the CHDF came from three sources: Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca and Cornell University. Each year, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca would each contribute $100,000, while Cornell would contribute $200,000.
In the 2017 Tompkins County Housing Strategy report, it was acknowledged that funds from the CHDF had been used for housing that did not meet affordability targets: “...Less than 10% of these units met the affordability goal,” the report said.
However, in 2020, the CHDF expanded, at least partly in an effort to make it more effective at adding affordable units. Under a new workforce housing policy, developers looking to build a new property are faced with two options: build 20% of the units in their development as affordable, or contribute $5,000 for each new, non-affordable unit they build.
The policy passed in Dec. 2020 requires the units defined as affordable to be 80% or less of area median income (AMI), the midpoint of a given region's income distribution. In the Ithaca area, the 80% AMI is $50,240 for a single person, $57,360 for a couple and $71,680 for a household of four.
Much of the funding awards from the CHDF go to Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS), a well-known regional non-profit that aims to expand access to housing for low-income people. Over the years, the CHDF has helped INHS close the gap on 16 projects throughout Tompkins County.
Lynn Traume, director of Real Estate Development at INHS, said that given the lack of sufficient funding for affordable housing coming from the outside of Tompkins County, the CHDF has been a crucial way for the INHS to push projects forward.
“Most communities do not have something at the County level like the CHDF, which pools [financial] resources from multiple places—that’s a really unusual thing,” Traume said. “In the context of a total project budget, we always want more. But it definitely shows strong local support with the City, the County and Cornell all cooperating to advance affordable housing.”
Genevieve Rand, an organizer for the Ithaca Tenants Union, said the CHDF is an effective way to fill the void of affordable housing caused by declines in federal and state public housing dollars. However, Rand said it is not as aggressive as housing action by the City of Ithaca has been previously.
“I think that it is great that cities like Ithaca are willing to use that discretionary point of leverage to influence the direction that private development takes,” Rand said. “[But] it doesn't go nearly far enough and that the city used to negotiate way harder with private developers than they do now.”
Rand noted that the amount that Cornell has paid into the fund is not proportionate to the amount that the university develops in the area. Additionally, since Cornell is tax-exempt, it pays no taxes on its $2.1 billion in assets. In 2020, it contributed $1,391,527 to the City.
Nels Bohn is the director of community development at the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency. Bohn said that some developers have paid into the CHDF in addition to also building workforce housing at 80% AMI.
“One of the first projects going through the process is The Ithacan, which is on Green Street and going through construction now,” Bohn said. “They elected to do 10% on site [affordable housing] and 10% through a payment. So, they’ll pay $500,000 into the Community Housing Development Fund and they’ll include in their project 20 affordable units.”
Bohn said the payments private developers make into the CHDF are not required at the moment of signing an application. This, according to Bohn, is because some developers do not have the funding in their project to donate into the CHDF immediately.
While there is some scattered information that is available on the money that goes into the CHDF, there are no public documents showing all payments into the fund. The Ithaca Times has filed a Freedom of Information Law request to receive any documents that contain information on the payments that go into the CHDF.
