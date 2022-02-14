Ithaca Police station stock
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- An occupied home on the 500 block of South Titus Avenue was damaged by bullets after multiple shots were fired in the area. Ithaca police responded on Feb. 10 at 11:45 p.m. to the 400 block of North Titus Ave for a report of shots fired, and found evidence that confirmed guns had been fired from North Titus to South Titus. No one was reported injured, and Ithaca police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact the investigations division.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

