ITHACA, NY - A house on the 500 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca was struck by numerous bullets late on Jan. 29; the occupants of the home were unharmed. Ithaca Police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. and spoke to witnesses who described hearing multiple gunshots, with two sets fired approximately 10 minutes apart. Nobody was able to provide information regarding potential suspects.
IPD officers located spent shell casings in the roadway and the house that had been hit, but no victims have been identified. Police were not called until after the second set of shots, and the department is encouraging residents to notify emergency services immediately after hearing what they think may be gunshots.
The investigation is ongoing, and the police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the IPD through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
