ITHACA, NY -- The housing market in Ithaca has always been strong. Buoyed by strong economic drivers like Cornell University and Ithaca College, the city’s real estate sold well even through hard times like the great recession. However, according to real estate agent Carol Bushberg, owner of Carol Bushberg Real Estate, the market has been pushed to “a fever pitch” by the pandemic.
“What I’ve seen is that there’s been a migration from more densely populated areas like downstate, New York City — Brooklyn especially — and certainly Boston, California, Connecticut…There’s just flight from these more populated areas to Ithaca.”
Bushberg said people in those areas see Ithaca as a safer, less densely populated area but still rich in culture.
“So we have seen many instances of real estate agents selling properties to buyers who have never walked through the door of the property they’re buying,” she said.
Another reason for more people coming to Ithaca is a direct result of a change in work habits due to the pandemic, surmises Bryan Warren of Warren Real Estate.
“We’re seeing people move to the area who wouldn’t under normal circumstances,” he said. “The increased flexibility of jobs is allowing people to move to more rural, more beautiful areas such as the Ithaca area. People are moving here when they normally couldn’t, and which is creating less supply and a lot more demand.”
With the influx of people interested in Ithaca, Bushberg said she’s seen a large rise in the number of cash sales happening in the marketplace.
“Even though it’s a very strong market regionally, it’s still a relatively inexpensive market compared to downstate or New York City or California or Texas,” she said. “If someone is selling a condo in Chicago or San Diego or Santa Barbara or Brooklyn, the prices, even though they seem high to us locally, don’t seem particularly high relative to the markets these buys are coming from.”
She said from her experience, that’s a big part of the reason prices are being driven upwards.
“These are people who are willing, in order to secure a home, to pay more than locals might have suggested they would and they’re comfortable with that and they have the assets to do that.”
Johnson said previously it wasn’t unusual for a home in this area to go over asking price by a little bit, but now homes are routinely selling for $20,000-$25,000 over asking price. She added she recently saw a home go for as much as $100,000 over.
Bushberg added that the strong stock market over the past year also means people have assets they’re able to liquidate to secure down payments.
Another thing driving the price up is the number of buyers, increasing the competitiveness of each sale. Bushberg said there are currently more buyers than houses on the market, so they’re getting more offers than usual on homes. Warren said he’s seen as many as 28 offers on one property, though notes that was an extreme situation.
“I have seen them go to an extreme over the last 12-16 months for sure,” he said. “We’ve seen much more of that than we had seen in the past.”
Karen Johnson, the president of the Ithaca Board of Realtors and owner of a brokerage in Spencer, said that the low interest rates have also played a part in people eager to secure homes. With rates hovering around 3-3.5%, people are in a hurry to lock in a mortgage at that rate.
Johnson said she’s seen a lot of different tactics employed in an effort to be the winning offer, ranging from offers over the asking price, making cash offers, putting down larger deposits or waiving the appraisal contingency.
Warren said that more than ever, he’s seen parents buy homes for their children, who may be students at Ithaca College or Cornell University, to live in.
“People are looking at recreational places to invest in and they can take some time to be close to their kids,” he said. “It’s probably a fair statement to say you’re seeing more investment because of that.”
Johnson said she knows of a home that was sold for $600,000 to the parents of a student so that the student could live there while away at college.
The jump in this market started around May 2020, and really picked up last fall.
“In 2020, in February, March and April everything just stopped,” he said. “In summer we saw a little relief, and it’s been strong ever since.”
And Warren, Johnson and Bushberg all said they don’t see the boom stopping any time soon.
“I don’t think there’s any reason it’ll stop,” Warren said. “I don’t think prices will fall, I don’t see it going backwards at all. The foundation for a strong market is still in place.”
Bushberg echoed that, reiterating that the market in Ithaca was strong even in the toughest of times.
“It’s always been strong and continues to get stronger,” she said. “The market’s been tested in COVID and during the great recession and back in 1986 when inflation was rampant.”
Johnson said she thinks the interest rates could rise a bit which might lessen the buyer pool, but she doesn’t think the prices will drop.
“I don’t think the prices are going to go down…I think they’ll remain steady,” she said. “They go up and level off, but they don’t really dip.”
According to statistics from the Ithaca Board of Realtors, through June 2021, there had been an increase of 34.4% in closed sales, a rise of 27.8% in median sales price and a decrease of 51.7% of homes for sale since June 2020.
In June 2020, the average house was on the market for 82 days, while in June 2021 it was just 29 days. The median sales price has jumped from $230,000 to $294,000 during that time period, and the average sales price has climbed from $263,031 to $316,402. Further proving Warren, Johnson and Bushberg’s points about recent trends, the Ithaca Board of Realtors statistics show that in June 2020 sellers were on average getting 97% of their listing price, while in June 2021 they were getting 103.5%.
According to Warren, Bushberg and Johnson, the real estate market in Ithaca is “strong.” And while this certainly benefits sellers and real estate agents, it’s maybe not such a good thing for the average Ithacan.
For low- or moderate-income people, a $300,000 home is not affordable, and the current market is only further alienating those folks from homeownership.
“It was a tight market before and it’s just gotten tighter,” Johanna Anderson, executive director at Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services said. “We’re regularly dealing with people who have been putting 10-20 offers on homes and they’re losing out nonstop. Not only is it a financial toll if you put in the amount of time it takes to visit potential homes, but also an emotional toll to get your hopes up […] and then to have that dream not realized. It’s really a challenge.”
Anderson added that the increase in cash offers has also made it harder for people who are low- or moderate-income and have to finance their home ownership.
“This is an area that sees a larger amount of cash offers in pre-pandemic times, but now those are even greater,” she said. “When you require bank financing there are limits to how much you can put in on an offer, there are certain steps required like an appraisal to make sure the home is valued at the appropriate ratio, and they will require a home inspection to make sure there are no issues.”
She said sellers are often inclined to go with an easier, faster selling route by accepting a cash offer, where the buyer can decide they’re willing to forgo the standard appraisal and inspection procedures.
Additionally, with homes being priced so high, it puts people without a lot of extra money in their budget in a tough spot.
“A person who is considered low or moderate income means there’s not a lot of wiggle room, so you can afford your monthly house payment, but if there’s a massive maintenance issue, that can throw people over the edge,” Anderson said. “So oftentimes people can only afford fixer uppers, but don’t have the necessary means to make those improvements. So you’re in this vicious cycle of owning a house by living in unsafe conditions. And deferred maintenance issues can get worse and worse.”
She said she’s seen instances where people’s households are expanding but their income is not, so they’re unable to afford to leave the home they’ve outgrown and find something new within their price range.
The Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services administers a program that can help lower income homeowners with maintenance issues, but Anderson said there are caps on how much can be spent. With the labor shortage pushing contractors’ prices up and the rise in cost of materials, Anderson said that money isn’t going quite as far as it once did.
They also have a program that aims to get more affordable housing on the market by building new for-sale houses or buying homes and rehabilitating them, but Anderson said it’s not enough.
“We’re limited in the amount of homes we can get up for sale, so it’s really a drop in the bucket,” she said. “We have massive wait lists for those homes.”
However, Anderson said she’s optimistic about the future of affordable housing in Tompkins County.
“The city and county have done a great job of bringing experts together and coming up with creative solutions, and some of those solutions are just being brought into reality right now,” she said. “I appreciate there’s a real dedication of our state government, county government and city government. They see this as a high priority and that makes all the difference when everyone’s on the same page, knowing this needs to be addressed.”
Though as these programs get off the ground, she recognizes it won’t be an immediate fix.
“Will this be taken care of in the next six months? No,” Anderson said. “All of these different programs will build off one another, so hopefully through that you’ll end up with many solutions to accommodate many different situations. I think that’s the important part — I think we naturally want to have a single solution, and you do this and the whole thing is fixed. That’s just not the case in this situation.”
For more information on the programs offered by Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, visit https://www.ithacanhs.org/.
