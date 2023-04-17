This year marks Hospicare's 40th Anniversary! The nonprofit agency, whose full name is Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, is one of New York State’s top-rated hospice providers and the first in the state to open a patient residence facility.
In 2014, Hospicare took on additional responsibilities by adding Cortland County to its service area when that county decided it could no longer afford to provide hospice services itself.
In honor of its excellence and the community’s extraordinary ongoing support, Hopsicare announces that 2023 will be marked by ongoing celebrations and recognition of the 40th anniversary, partly to highlight how important it is for a community to have a nonprofit hospice to count on.
There will be many ways to get involved and we hope to connect with thousands of grateful families, thoughtful citizens, and nonprofit champions this year through one of the following:
• A big, by-invitation event in April (date TBD) featuring remarks by Nina K. Miller, current Executive Director Joe Sammons, and others on 40 years of care and the future of Hospicare.
• The 20th Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare across-the-lake fundraising swim!
• Ongoing media and social media coverage of Hospciare’s history, present, and future,
including profiles of amazing nurses, physicians, patients, staff, and volunteers through
the years.
• A public celebration party in the fall, honoring swimmers, donors, volunteers, partners,
staff, patients, and families
