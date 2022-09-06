The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission.
The driving motivation behind the effort, led by Jeffry Iovannone, a historian pursuing an advanced degree at Cornell, is that the second floor of the building served as the home of Firebrand Books, a nationally-recognized lesbian and feminist press from 1984 to 2000.
The Italianate-influenced brick building was built in 1872 for the bookseller and printer Andrus & Church, who did much of the early printing work for Cornell. From 1929 to 2002 it housed the Home Dairy Cafeteria, which served a central role in the downtown business district throughout the city’s development up to and after the creation of The Commons. In 2003 it was sold to the religious community The Twelve Tribes, which opened a café called the Maté Factor in the retail space. The Maté Factor closed in 2019 and The Twelve Tribes are currently renovating the space in anticipation of their opening a new business called The Yellow Deli.
Firebrand Books, founded in 1984 by Nancy Bereano, a local editor and activist, is seen as the embodiment of the transition from a male-dominated publishing industry to one in which women entered into print and publishing as part of the Second Wave Feminist, Gay Liberation, and Women In Print movements of the 1970s and 1980s.
Firebrand Books is seen as being unique from other earlier women’s presses in that it was founded with an anti-racist sensibility. In addition, Bereano’s catalog included a wide variety of genres, including cartoons, science fiction, mysteries, and supernatural fictions alongside literary fiction and poetry. Firebrand is credited with helping launch the careers of well-known authors including Dorothy Allison, Alison Bechdel, Leslie Feinberg, and Minnie Bruce Pratt.
A number of residents spoke in favor of the proposal and had statements of support read into the record of the meeting. Bereano was present via Zoom and deflected the credit for the press’s significance onto its writers.
While the initial proposal suggested giving the building landmark designation under the name the Firebrand Books Building, members of the commission and Iovannone agreed after some discussion that the best approach for a building with such a long, diverse history, was to take a chronological approach and suggest the structure be named the “Andrus Printing / Home Dairy / Firebrand Books Building.”
Marcel Campbell of The Twelve Tribes noted that the building is already listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Ithaca Downtown Historic District, and while supportive of efforts to acknowledge the building’s historic significance, the owners are concerned about potential obstacles they might face in maintaining and improving the building moving forward due to additional designations. Commission members went out of their way to recognize that The Twelve Tribes have been “excellent stewards” of the building. Bryan McCracken, the City of Ithaca’s Historic Preservation Planner, offered to meet privately with members of the Twelve Tribes to discuss any concerns they may have.
Campbell is correct, however, in that local landmark designation will require additional approvals for work done on the building. National landmark designation does not place obligations on a building’s owners, nor does it require review of alterations to the building. State designation usually mirrors National designation and also does not require review. Local designation, on the other hand, means that protective measures are put in place to review changes to buildings to decide if they are appropriate and compatible. All work undertaken on the exterior of locally designated historic properties, including but not limited to, repair, replacement, rehabilitation, reconstruction, alterations, and additions, are subject to review and approval by the Ithaca Landmark Preservation Commission and its staff.
The Commission unanimously supported moving the process forward to designate the building a City of Ithaca landmark. After review by the Planning and Development Board the proposal would be sent to the Common Council.
