ITHACA, NY -- During the holiday season, not everyone has the privilege of enjoying a warm meal with friends and family, so we gathered information about the organizations in Ithaca that provide free meals to those in need during this season.
Loaves and Fishes
Loaves and Fishes has been serving free meals since 1983 and will continue to serve this holiday season.
This non-for-profit organization will be holding a full holiday meal to-go on Friday, Dec. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
In addition to their holiday meal, Loaves and Fishes will be offering guests a gift bag with a hat, gloves and socks.
There is no registration required for these services and all are welcome.
210 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY, 14850. (607) 272-5457.
Southside Community Center
The Southside Community Center will be offering a way to enjoy free food this holiday season.
The center’s next holiday event is their Christmas party on Wednesday, December 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. The party is organized by the community center’s Fitness and Nutrition Coordinator Charles Rhody and No More Tears founder Ana Ortiz.
The party will take place in the gym of the community center and there will be finger foods provided. This party is open to the public and dressing festive for Christmas is encouraged for anyone who would like to add to the holiday spirit.
Southside Community Center. 305 S Plain Street, Ithaca, NY, 14850. 607-273-4190.
