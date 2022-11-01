Ithaca, NY—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has sold a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and 3.5 acres in the town of Enfield to a private buyer. Sale of the property was contingent upon a preservation easement held by Historic Ithaca that will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be retained and maintained in perpetuity.
The property was originally donated to the FLLT in June by Tompkins County resident Margaret Bald, who passed away in 2020. The home, built in the 1820s, will now be restored with guidance from Historic Ithaca to ensure its character is preserved.
"The early 19th-century building at 4 Stone House Road is an important piece of Tompkins County's history and we are thrilled to be part of its story and its salvation. By working with the Margaret Bald estate, the Finger Lakes Land Trust, and the new owner, the historic building will be preserved to ensure its future as an asset to the entire community," said Susan Holland, Director for Historic Ithaca.
“We are grateful to Margaret Bald for her support of work and are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Historic Ithaca to ensure the future of her home,” said Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp.
Margaret Bald also conveyed 140 additional acres to the FLLT that will be conserved separately. This land features mature forest and brushland adjacent to Robert H. Treman State Park. The FLLT is working with the New York State Office of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation and the Cayuga Trails Club to develop a plan to conserve the property and provide public access.
Proceeds from the sale of the house will be used to fund future FLLT conservation projects. Other protected lands nearby include the Bock-Harvey Forest Preserve, the FLLT’s Stevenson Forest Preserve, and two properties protected by FLLT conservation easements.
By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 46 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 172 properties that remain in private ownership.
The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources. Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at http://www.fllt.org.
Historic Ithaca’s mission is to promote and preserve the built environment through education, advocacy, and action. As a nonprofit, preservation organization, Historic Ithaca serves Ithaca and Tompkins County. For more than 50 years, they have engaged the community in valuing buildings, landscapes, and historic sites through tours, lectures, educational programs, workshops, and the delivery of preservation services. Advocacy and action are at the forefront of their efforts to celebrate, sustain and maintain the historic and yet-to-be historic resources for future generations. More information may be found athttps://www.historicithaca.org/.
