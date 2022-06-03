Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19.
The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
The new Congressional lines provide a much more competitive field, with 15 of the state’s 26 House seats leaning Democratic, three leaning Republican, and eight that could go either way. The new map moves Tompkins County into the 19th district, which includes Cortland County and Broome County, and extends east all the way to Columbia County on the Massachusetts state line.
Primaries for Congress and state Senate are scheduled for Aug. 23, while primaries for state Assembly, governor and lieutenant governor are scheduled for June 28. The League of Women Voters is suing in an effort to unite the primaries, due to fears of lower voter turnout. It’s also costly to the state to fund two elections.
Now, for a look at candidates.
In or out?
During Tompkins County’s short-lived time in NY-22, there were many candidates in the Democratic stronghold that included Tompkins County, Cortland County and Onondaga County. Most of the candidates were Syracuse-area residents, however three of them were locals. Ithacans Josh Riley and Vanessa Fajans-Turner were both Democrats running for NY-22, and Republican Mike Sigler, the County Legislator from Lansing, was also running. Of those three, only Josh Riley remains in the race.
Fajans-Turner said she decided to drop out because “this new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February.”
She noted that the new district maps “intensify partisan competition,” and said that “voter confusion is voter suppression.”
“We will need every resource we have to ensure Democrats win in November to fight back against Republicans’ attacks on our democracy, our fundamental rights, and our climate,” Fajans-Turner said. “I will not act in any way that splits the Democratic field in this new swing district with an established and well-funded Republican in the running. This national moment is larger than any individual candidate, and it is incumbent on all of us to work for the greater, common cause as the stakes of this race continue to rise.”
She added that while she’s ending her campaign for Congress, she is still committed to acting on issues like climate change, reproductive freedom and voting rights.
Sigler also decided to end his campaign after the new maps were released. As reported by Syracuse.com, despite having the backing of all eight county Republican committees in the previous NY-22, Sigler couldn’t rationalize continuing the race. Members of Congress do not have to live in the district they represent, so he could have remained in the running for NY-22 despite Tompkins County being cut out of it, but he decided living that far outside of the district didn’t make sense. The new NY-22 includes Onondaga County, Oneida County and Madison County. Sigler also decided not to transfer his campaign into the new NY-19. As Fajans-Turner mentioned, there is an established Republican in that district already.
Ithacan Josh Riley did decide to make that jump, though.
“I am pleased to announce that I will be running in the new 19th Congressional District, as currently drawn,” Riley said. “New York 19 includes Broome County, where I was born and raised and where my family has lived for over 100 years, as well as Tompkins County, where I am raising my family.”
Riley was quickly backed by a number of Democratic county chairs. The chairs of Broome County, Chenango County, Cortland County and Tioga County Democrats issued a statement in his support.
“Josh is a fifth-generation upstate New Yorker who has deep roots in this community and the experience to deliver in Congress,” the statement said. “Josh Riley knows firsthand that our region has been sold out by career politicians and corporate interests in Washington and in Albany. In Congress, Josh will be a voice for upstate New York’s working families, not the well-connected and special interests.”
Riley began his career working as a staff assistant in Congressman Maurice Hinchey’s office. He also had a fellowship on Sen. Ted Kennedy’s Labor & Pensions Committee staff where he worked on legislation to raise the minimum wage. He also served as a policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor.
He then graduated from Harvard Law School and began working with the American Academy of Pediatrics. He then served as a law clerk for Judge Kim Wardlaw on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California. He returned to Washington, D.C. from California to serve as general counsel to Sen. Al Franken on the senate judiciary committee. Currently, Riley is an attorney in a private legal practice and resides in downtown Ithaca.
In a previous interview, Riley said one of the things that compelled him to run for congress is his fear for the state of the country’s democracy.
“Our politics right now are just being torn apart at the seams by extremists who are more interested in peddling conspiracy theories and sowing division than bringing people together to solve big problems for the common good,” he said. “My son was 5 months old when Jan. 6 [2021] happened, and it became clear to me that I can’t take it for granted that he’s going to grow up in a functional democracy. How are we going to tackle things like climate change, rising costs and income inequality if we can’t even have a peaceful transition of power?”
Riley’s campaign has raised over $850,000 so far, which his team says contains zero PAC dollars. Riley has also been endorsed by Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, the Carpenters Union, New York Working Families Party and voting-rights organization Defend the Vote. For more on Riley, visit joshrileyforcongress.com.
In terms of state Senate, Tompkins County is now part of District 52. Lea Webb, of Binghamton, and Tompkins County resident Leslie Danks Burke, will both continue to run for the district. They are both Democrats, with Danks Burke running, unsuccessfully, against Sen. Tom O’Mara in both 2016 and 2020. The new district is more favorable to Democrats in the past, though could certainly go either way.
Who else?
The new district 19 is large and unfamiliar for many Tompkins County residents. There are currently two Republicans on the ticket, Brandon Buccola and Marcus Molinaro. The Ithaca Times could not find any information about Brandon Buccola, as he does not appear to have a website or social media accounts dedicated to his campaign.
Marcus “Marc” Molinaro is the county executive for Dutchess County. He has a long history in public service, beginning when he was elected to serve on the village of Tivoli Board of Trustees when he was 18 in 1994. Since then he was elected mayor five times and elected to the Dutchess County Legislature four times. He was then elected to represent the 103rd District in the New York State Assembly in 2006. On his website, Molinaro lists addressing the nation’s mental health crisis, ending the opioid epidemic and advocating for cryptocurrency and digital assets as his top priorities. For more info on Molinaro, visit marcforus.com.
Incumbent Antonio Delgado resigned recently to take over as the lieutenant governor, and will be up on the June 28 Democratic primary ballot for the position.
Pat Ryan is running for the congressional district too — kind of. He’s running for Delgado’s seat in the special election to replace him before running for the 18th district in the November election. A Democrat, he is currently the county executive in Ulster County. Molinaro plans to run for the 19th district in both the special and regular elections.
And lastly, Jamie Cheney is running as a Democrat. Cheney and her husband run a beef farm in the Hudson Valley and runs Prokanga, a local business and certified B Corp focused on creating flexible roles for working parents. She also sits on the leadership council of the National Small Business Association.
Cheney’s priorities include supporting working families by supporting unions, helping farmers and agricultural workers, increasing access to housing options, growing the availability of healthcare and ensuring the cost of living is affordable. She also supports ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children. Her website also notes that she will fight for women’s fundamental right to their own bodies and for an “economically energizing path to sustainability” to fight climate change. For more on Cheney, visit jamiecheney.com.
