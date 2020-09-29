Even during the pandemic, Tammi Sweet has kept busy at her farm in Van Etten growing an untraditional crop. As co-founder of Heartstone Center for Earth Essentials, she and co-founder Kris Miller continue to teach online courses in growing cannabis while tending to their hemp, which entered its harvest season Sept. 1.
The pair are proponents of using cannabidiol (CBD) to treat all kinds of ailments, and Sweet published a book in July called “The Wholistic Healing Guide to Cannabis.” With a master’s degree in endocrinology and a background that includes teaching human anatomy at the Finger Lakes School of Massage, Sweet delved into researching how herbal medicine interacts with human physiology and said she used roughly 300 primary journal references to write the comprehensive guide.
“That’s one thing that I’m proud of—the extensive scientific database this is all based on,” Sweet said.
Sweet’s book is written not only for herbalists but for doctors, who can benefit from a deeper understanding of the physiology, and dispensary workers, who Sweet said often interface more with patients than doctors concerning the use of cannabis.But you don’t have to be interested in hemp to heed Sweet’s advice for staying healthy during these challenging times.
“What I would recommend is getting outside and being with plants, no matter how you do it,” Sweet said. “Getting out and interacting with the plant life is absolutely an actionable step, and when you can do it with someone else, even better, because you’ve got a friend along with you.”
“I go around the country and teach, asking the question, ‘what are the things people are doing to thrive?’ And moving our bodies and being outside are always the number-one actions.” She is also a proponent of the simple act of making tea. “And if you can be making tea out of plants that you’ve harvested, awesome,” she said, adding that she teaches children about lemon balm and its calming effect, as well as the uplifting effect of peppermint.
Soothing one’s nerves can be difficult in the current circumstances, she said.
“Given where we are right now and the state of the world, making a cup of herbal tea is a revolutionary act and also really supportive of our nervous system,” she said. Often her first homework assignment for students is to care for one plant and make tea with it every morning.
“The act of making peppermint tea is beautiful,” she said. “Just saying, ‘OK, I’m going to take my favorite mug and make the tea in this jar, and just sitting with it and reflecting on how it feels, and drinking plants…I love that this is something you can make with you kids as well.”
It may feel like the growing season is behind us, but peppermint and lemon balm are thriving right now, according to Sweet. “It’s not too late,” she said.
For Miller and Sweet, the social distancing caused by COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to take a break from teaching classes and hosting workshops on their expansive rural property.
Instead of in-person training, Sweet has been holding online cannabis grow courses. The basics of caring for the wide range of cannabis varieties are all essentially the same, she said, and she therefore does not differentiate between plants that contain THC (the chemical that causes people to feel the effects of smoking marijuana), ones that contain CBD (the non-narcotic chemical in cannabis, often added to topical medicines), and hemp (containing neither chemical), which is grown purely for fiber.
Other online courses taught by Miller and Sweet include but are not limited to: “Physiology with Heart,” a mini-course unpacking the baggage of western science, “Endocannabinoid System and Materia Medica,” all about how to use CBD oil to treat a whole host of illnesses, and “Anatomy and Physiology,” an eight-week online course about the human body that is especially tailored to herbalists and massage therapists but open to all. For those interested in a class that focuses more on self and spirit, Sweet suggests the “Journey of the Heart” yearlong program.
To find out more about Heartstone Center, visit their website at heart-stone.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.