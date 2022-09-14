The lack of revenue coming from the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will have a major impact on Tompkins County’s 2023 budget. That much was clear at the September 6 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature. The airport has seen decreased passenger traffic due to the pandemic’s impacts on the travel industry and its slow recovery. According to Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, “passenger traffic is a significant source of revenue for the local airport.” In 2021 passenger traffic was at 50% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, so it’s easy to see why the airport is seeing a decrease in revenue.
The recommended budget includes a three-year plan to assist the Airport’s recovery, with $1.3 million in 2023. The budget also includes $342,481 to pay half of the debt service on the recent terminal project, a cost expected to recur for the next three to five years. The airport has initiated a three-year recovery strategy to maximize revenue and reduce expenses.
Regarding the airport funding, Legislator Mike Sigler (R-Lansing) inquired as to whether the money committed by the County would be a loan to be paid back as fees are generated in the future. Holmes responded saying that the responsibility for maintaining the airport ultimately falls on the County, and while it is expected the airport will again be self-sustaining in the future this is a measure realistically meant to subsidize the department in the short term.
Sigler made the argument that the funding should come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), but Holmes responded that significant funds have been received by the airport through other federal programs and that the County’s funds through that program (ARPA) cannot be directly committed as the airport received other similar federal funds.
Holmes recommended a county budget for fiscal year 2023 that totals $207.7 million, and a capital budget that totals $121.5 million.
During her presentation Holmes recommended a tax levy increase of 1.46%, which would result in a reduction in County property taxes of $83 for the owner of a median-priced home in Tompkins County. The calculated median-price for a home in Tompkins County in 2022 is $225,000.
The increased tax levy would also result in decreased property tax bills for some households because property values in Tompkins County have increased by roughly $20,000 according to recent assessments. For example, the median-price for a home in Tompkins County was $205,000 in 2021.
The budget proposal included detailed overviews of economic and fiscal factors that are impacting this year’s recommended budget. According to Holmes, “It is still the case that Tompkins County’s unemployment rate is lower than surrounding counties and New York State. There continues to be a demand for workers across industries and job titles – our unemployment rate is even lower than it was in 2021.”
Holmes contrasted unemployment rates with inflation explaining that “as prices have continued to increase...the effect of inflation hurts individuals on fixed incomes the most.” Holmes continued speaking on the topic of inflation and its impact on the County, detailing how supply chain disruptions and increased costs impact the County’s capital budgets with cost increases including fuel, electricity, and vehicles.
Holmes also explained that “Prolonged periods of inflation can increase needs for County services.” For example, local indicators of need have shown a steady increase in the number of people using County services over the past few years—reflecting pandemic impacts on families and individuals. Local indicators include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Safety Net Assistance. While these programs have seen an increase in the number of people using them in the last few years, these local indicators have shown a sustained decrease over the past ten years.
According to Holmes, one of the major factors that are impacting the recommended budget are sales tax revenues, which have grown on average 2.9% annually over the past decade. Sales tax revenue is estimated at $40.58 million for 2023, a 1.7% increase over actual sales tax received in 2021. In addition, Casino revenues are estimated to be $2.1 million in 2023, which is slightly lower than the $2.3 million the County is on pace to receive this year.
Holmes also explained that Labor costs are continuing to increase for the County, and three labor agreements are in place for 2023 and negotiations with the corrections unit at the Tompkins County Jail are continuing to take place.
The Capital Program is also experiencing escalating costs, due to a combination of inflation and supply chain constraints. According to Holmes, $1 million is being allocated in the recommended budget for 2023 as a contribution to the program.
There are no significant increases in local cost for programs mandated by New York State in 2023, and sponsored agencies are set to receive a 3% increase in funding as well as several over-target requests and contract obligations.
Holmes detailed over-target requests from County departments, which are requests made for funding beyond the set fiscal target. These requests include positions in several departments, Reimagining Public Safety initiatives, airport operations, programs at Tompkins Cortland Community College, and startup costs for the Alcohol and Drug Council Open Access Center.
The Legislature will hear presentations from County departments detailing their budgets over the next month through the Expanded Budget Committee, an extension of the Budget, Capital, and Personnel Committee.
