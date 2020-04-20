The construction that has currently closed part of Hector Street for replacement will continue for the next few months, though once it is done, the city will have one more bike lane, two new bus stops and other walkability enhancements.
According to the city’s Project Sidewalk Manager, John Licitra, the project’s genesis was a request by West End residents to make the area friendlier for biking and walking. It accelerated in 2017 when a Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) grant was awarded to the city for $1.4 million of the $2.5 million project. The closed portion of Hector Street is open to residents, with detours at Cliff Street, Hayts Road and Halseyville Road.
In total, the project will connect the existing Hector Street sidewalk by creating 4,100 feet of new sidewalk, construct an uphill bikeway and implement two bus stops along Hector Street, located at Warren Place and North Taylor Place. General biking and walking enhancements will be added, (including parts of the project which will take place in the Town of Ithaca), as well as improving curbs, pipes, walls and street lighting in an attempt to improve traffic safety.
Licitra said the timeline for the project will be to finish and re-open the road by August 2020, though he noted that would be if the project can avoid delays. There will be cosmetic work that could continue until Oct. 1. There shouldn’t be much direct disruption of businesses, Licitra said, and the city was able to adjust the project to lessen infringement on resident-owned property.
“Hector Street is predominantly a residential corridor, but I have not heard from any business owners with exception from a few landlords,” Licitra said. “Public response from the residents along Hector Street has been mostly positive.”
While having that stretch of Hector Street closed is inconvenient in itself, Licitra said the city would be saving around $250,000 on the project by closing that portion entirely instead of having daily construction flagging for single-lane closures.
There is at least one advantage to the project taking place now, considering that traffic during the day is lighter due to the stay-at-home order which impacts non-essential travel.
“The Governor and NYSDOT consider Transportation Construction essential business,” Licitra wrote. “The project has additional Health and Safety guidelines to help keep workers safe during the on-going pandemic. Workers have noticed a decrease to even local traffic within the work zone due to the statewide traffic restrictions for essential business/food/safety reasons only.”
Going hand-in-hand with the construction will be improvements to 500 feet of water main line and 1,500 feet of stormwater pipes, as well as NYSEG and companies like Verizon, Spectrum and FirstLight will improve their infrastructure at certain points throughout the project area.
