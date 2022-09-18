The City of Ithaca will be repairing asphalt on portions of Hector Street (NY-79) from Warren Place to Floral Avenue, starting Monday, September 19. Traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the work zone for the duration of the work. The project is expected to continue through Friday, September 30. Delays are expected. 

