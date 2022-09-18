The City of Ithaca will be repairing asphalt on portions of Hector Street (NY-79) from Warren Place to Floral Avenue, starting Monday, September 19. Traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the work zone for the duration of the work. The project is expected to continue through Friday, September 30. Delays are expected.
featured
Hector Street Asphalt Repairs Begin Monday, Expect Delays
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Ithaca Times Newsletter
Good morning Ithaca!
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Ithaca College Student Dies In Saturday Morning Car Crash
- Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
- Where Ithaca Crime Happens
- Ithaca Police Respond To Shooting Incident On Alice Miller Way
- Hunt For Housing In Ithaca Begins Early, Causing Stress for Cornell Students
- When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
- Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
- Fears Raised Regarding Local Drinking Water Put To Rest
- Kitchen’s Satiric Look Into Corporate World
- Concerned Parent Confronts School Board on Staffing Issues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall) (4)
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee (2)
- Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers (2)
- Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- If Wishes Were Fishes (1)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program (1)
- Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge (1)
- When Ithaca Rode Shotguns (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds (1)
- Endorsing Joe Sempolinski (1)
- The Inn At Taughannock Falls Offers A Memorable Experience (1)
- With COVID receding will you shop locally and in-person more? (1)
- Community Arts Partnership: 30 Years Of Promoting & Supporting Ithaca Creativity (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
- IPD Applied For Grant To Fund Crisis Intervention Specialists, DA Provides Input (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.