ITHACA, NY -- Staff at Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been picketing in front of the building as part of a demand for a new contract. According to Emmanuel White, the union organizer for 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, employees have been working without a contract since May 1, when the previous contract expired.
“They’ve been short-staffed since before the pandemic,” White said. “And it has been worse since. We believe if we can get a quality, fair contract with good benefits and wages, we could recruit the staff we need to provide the best care. These residents deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and they deserve quality care.”
White added that management had been “demanding we take cuts to benefits like health insurance, vacation, and all the things these members have gained over the years.” He said they were also currently offering only a “mediocre” wage increase.
“We need decent wages to recruit and retain employees,” he said.
According to White, some employees are not earning a living wage, and the lowest wage earners are being paid minimum wage. He said between the short staffing and low wages, it’s been hard to recruit and retain employees, and current employees are getting burnt out.
Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is operated by Shully Braunstein, who also operates nursing homes in Brooklyn, New York, Bronx, New York, Long Island, New York and Rochester, New York. A request for comment from the nursing home administration went unreturned.
Employee Selene Krone, a licensed practical nurse, said it’s been rough for people working there who want to provide good care to residents. According to Krone, she is currently working on a floor with 40 residents and said often there’s only one or two nurses working it.
“There’s a big potential for medication error, it’s endangering to residents,” she said. “The [certified nursing assistants] have to get residents up, get them dressed, get them ready for meals. It’s very hard. They want to make sure everyone is safe and taken care of.”
She said in the behavior and dementia units, short staffing can be dangerous.
“We should have at least six CNAs on day shift and two nurses, one on each med cart. And on the evening shift there should be at least four CNAs and two nurses, and on night shift there should be two CNAs and one nurse,” Krone said.
There are also new staffing laws that will take effect in January that will require a minimum of 3.5 hours of care per resident per day, White said. With the current staffing levels, the center won’t be able to meet that requirement.
“We’ve been using a lot of agency nurses and agency staff CNAs to supplement,” Krone said.
White said that agency staff can come from anywhere and is not as invested as a regular employee may be.
“They may be here tomorrow and another facility next week,” he said. “The continuity of care is constantly changing.”
Krone said she’s also frustrated because those agency workers are often better paid than the regular staff.
“Why can’t they pay those wages to the Cayuga Ridge staff?” Krone said. “They’re the local workers who are there day in and day out.”
White said there has been some progress in the collective bargaining process, but that with such little movement on things like quality wages and benefits, there has been talk of a strike.
“We would never look to strike and hope we can avoid doing things that extreme, but with no movement from management, employees are seriously considering a strike,” he said.
The next step is meeting with a federal mediator at the end of the month to try to find some common ground between the two sides. Krone hopes they can work something out so that both the employees and residents can benefit.
“There’s a lot of good people who work there and deserve to be able to take care of their families and have the help that they need,” she said. “We can’t expect people to work for minimum wage when other places are paying more. And we’re talking about being responsible for people’s lives. I take my job very seriously — I have been an LPN for 28 years. [Residents] are there because they need to be taken care of. They’re not cattle. We need to be there for them, but we can’t be there for them if our owner is not there for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.