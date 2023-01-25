New York State Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri ruled on Jan. 13 that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is now “noll, void, and of no effect,” in a groundbreaking decision.
This comes as the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has warned New Yorkers of yet another subvariant of COVID-19 that scientists are calling Omicron XBB.1.5. However, it also comes at a time when staffing shortages in the healthcare industry have become a public health crisis.
According to a survey conducted by WebMD, more than 333,000 healthcare workers left their jobs in 2021, and almost half of healthcare workers “plan to leave their positions by 2025.”
Those against vaccine mandates say that the mandates are part of the reason why staffing shortages are hitting the healthcare industry. They provide examples such as several maternity staff members resigning from Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, New York over issues with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, forcing the hospital to temporarily stop delivering babies.
However, according to a report from the University of Michigan, “Vaccine mandates will likely have little impact on health care worker staffing shortage.” Another study from the University of Southern California has identified the most common reasons for staffing shortages in the healthcare industry as an aging workforce, burnout, and a lack of nursing educators.
Regardless, the State Supreme Court held that the NYSDOH lacked the authority to impose the mandate because that power is reserved for the state legislature. Additionally, the court found that the mandate was “arbitrary and capricious” as COVID-19 vaccines do not stop transmission. They say that this voids any rational basis for a mandate.
The lawsuit was filed by Medical Professionals for Informed Consent and several individual healthcare workers.
“This is a huge win for New York healthcare workers, who have been deprived of their livelihoods for more than a year,” lead attorney Sujata Gibson, of the Gibson Law Firm, PLLC, said, “This is also a huge win for all New Yorkers, who are facing dangerous and unprecedented healthcare worker shortages throughout New York State.”
Gibson continued, “Staffing shortages have been so bad, in large part because of this mandate, that whole hospital wings and floors had to close, and patients are being regularly turned away even from emergency care from local hospitals and sent to Pennsylvania.”
In response to questions about how the decision to throw out the vaccine mandate could impact staffing shortages in the healthcare industry, Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said “I don’t know what the exact issue that’s causing staffing issues is, but I imagine it’s a long list of different things ranging from burnout to low pay.”
In addition, Kruppa said that “we’re also not creating as many healthcare workers as we need so the supply isn’t even adequate.” While COVID vaccine mandates might be on the list of reasons for staffing shortages, Kruppa says that he “isn’t sure that they would make the top five or ten issues that are causing the problem.”
Kruppa continued saying, “I would hope if you're working in the healthcare field, you would be willing to take the steps necessary to protect those that you’re serving — and being fully vaccinated is a component of that.”
According to Kruppa, Tompkins County has given the public all of the information they need about vaccines, mask wearing, and social distancing over the last several years and it is now “up to the community to make the decisions necessary to protect those most vulnerable among us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.