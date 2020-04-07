Two buses of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals from the Cayuga Health System will be departing Ithaca Wednesday morning, heading to New York City to assist with the response to the New York City COVID-19 pandemic.
Cayuga Health is encouraging members of the community to show up Wednesday morning and support the Community members are encouraged to cheer and hold up posters along the route out of town in support of the Cayuga Health staff, as they embark on their medical mission. Cornell University is providing two buses for the transportation, leaving from Cayuga Medical Center on Wednesday at 8:30 in the morning and going to New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Those interested in seeing the buses off can find the route here, as well as the posters for downloading and printing.
“We are proud to be sending such outstanding medical professionals and true ‘Healthcare Heroes’ to assist hard hit New York City in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health, in a press release. “We are encouraging our community to hold up signs and cheer on our professionals as they head into the epicenter. Special thanks to President Pollack and Cornell University for providing the transportation of our teams.”
Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has offered to assist with the procession through Ithaca and the Ithaca Fire Department will hoist the flag in a short send-off ceremony at Cayuga Medical Center while representatives from nearby Watkins Glen International will follow the procession in the NASCAR official pace car through Ithaca on its way out of town. Cayuga Health also provided send-off signs for people interested in saying farewell to the medical professionals as they leave town.
New York City has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with calls going out for medical professionals from around the country, or who had left the profession previously, to return to their jobs because of the severity of demand.
“These volunteers, and all of the health care workers at the forefront of this pandemic, are acting with courage and compassion in a situation that is both unprecedented and incredibly challenging,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack. “Together with our essential workers, like police, firefighters, facilities workers, food and grocery workers and others, they deserve every support we can offer them as they help to meet the critical human needs in this crisis.”
Members of the community are also advised to continue to practice good social distancing of being at least 6 to 10 feet apart from one another as they cheer and support the healthcare employees along the route.
“We will continue to do what it takes to fight this epidemic and meet the healthcare needs of our community and beyond,” adds Stallone. “We may be a small community, but our employees have huge hearts and we know that we can step up and help out in a big way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.