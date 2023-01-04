Beware of the ick! According to a report by MVP Healthcare, a not-for-profit organization that provides care for more than 700,000 members across New York and Vermont, cases of RSV, Flu and the all too well known COVID-19 have increased as a result of holiday travel.
As these illnesses are increasing, supply chain shortages are resulting in pharmacies limiting the sale of children's pain and fever medicine according to a recent report by Bloomberg. According to the report, the nation's two largest pharmacy chains — CVS and Walgreens — “are limiting purchases of children’s pain-relief medicines amid constrained supplies and high demand.”
CVS is restricting their pharmacy customers to just two products for in-store and online purchases, while Walgreens is limiting online orders to just six products without setting a limit for in-store purchases.
Flu Tips
How can you tell if it’s a cold, flu, or COVID? That seems to be a go to question in the pandemic era. Thankfully, Dr. Navarette has some recommendations to help narrow down the diagnosis to whatever illness ailes you.
According to Dr. Navarette, RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine which you’re infected with. However, “losing the sense of taste or smell is unique to COVID-19, and typically a wheezing cough is associated with RSV,” said Dr. Navarette.
Dr. Navarette continued saying, “The best and most effective way to tell the difference is to get tested for each virus. If you have questions or concerns, call your primary care physician or health plan for additional guidance.”
RSV Tips
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms but can be severe for infants and the elderly. In the United States, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year old.
If you or someone you know thinks they have contracted RSV, the Medical Director at MVP Health Care, Dr. Kristen Navarette has said to look out for common symptoms that include “runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever and a decrease in appetite.”
Dr. Navarette continued saying that “In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.”
According to Dr. Navarette, there is no specific treatment for RSV infection, but most infections go away on their own in a week or two.
“Until the RSV infection resolves, you can relieve symptoms at home by making sure to get plenty of rest, drink enough fluids and manage fever and pain with over the counter fever reducers and pain relievers,” said Dr. Navarette.
She continued saying, “if you’re not sure, check with your child’s doctor for information about which one to give, as it may be different based on how old your child is.”
If symptoms are worsening and your child needs additional medical care, treatment will depend on symptoms, age, and general health, but it may include IV fluids and supporting their breathing using oxygen and suctioning of mucus.
Additionally, If you have contact with infants or young children, you should take extra precautions to keep them healthy, including washing hands often, avoiding close contact with sick people, and covering coughs and sneezes.
If you have symptoms, stay home from work, school, and public areas to help protect others from catching your illness.
According to Dr. Navarette, “Symptoms usually appear in stages and can appear within four to six days and should resolve within seven to 10 days.”
She continued saying that if symptoms are worsening or “new symptoms continue to appear such as not drinking enough fluids or difficulty breathing, you should seek medical attention with your primary care physician, visit an urgent care, or use a telehealth visit to help you determine the best next steps for treatment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.