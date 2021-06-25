The Tompkins County Health Department is warning of a potential rabies exposure in the City of Ithaca. A person known to be carrying and handling a young raccoon was recently in the vicinity of West State Street. The raccoon was carried in a bag and the person may have allowed others to pet or handle the young raccoon. It is not known how long this person has been in possession of the raccoon or all the locations this person may have visited. Raccoons are considered a rabies vector species in New York, meaning they can transmit the rabies virus for a prolonged period without showing signs of the disease, and therefore considered rabid unless able to be tested.
Rabies is transmitted through the saliva by bites and scratches and can be transmitted by contact with nervous system tissue. Do not handle pets or objects that may be contaminated with saliva from a potentially rabid animal without wearing protective gloves. Wash your hands immediately with soap and water if you do touch the saliva. Wild animals that are injured or abandoned should be handled only by licensed wildlife control officers or rehabilitators.
The Health Department reminds everyone to:
- Avoid contact with any unfamiliar cats or dogs and any wild animals.
- All cats, dogs and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations administered no later than four months of age. Keep vaccinations current.
- Report the following incidents to the Tompkins County Health Department at 274-6688:
- All animal bites or scratches.
- Any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material (brain tissue, spinal tissue, or cerebro-spinal fluid) of wild animals or any animal suspected of having rabies.
- All bat bites, scratches, or any mere skin contact with a bat, or a bat in a room with a child, or sleeping or impaired person.
The Department requests that anyone having contact with this raccoon call the Health Department at (607) 274-6688 to be evaluated for risk.
Anyone with information regarding this raccoon is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
