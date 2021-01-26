ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person in front of Pizza Roma and the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street, near the Green Street intersection in Ithaca. The bite occurred Tuesday, Jan. 26 around 2:10 p.m.
The dog is described as a medium-sized, short-haired, white dog with brown freckling around the face and back, with shorter ears that folded over. The dog was on a leash, accompanied by a white man, lighter build, approximately 5’6”-5’8”, wearing an oversized, dark =0colored winter coat/ski jacket with a hood over his head.
The Health Department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
