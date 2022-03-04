ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a cat that bit a person on Thursday, March 3 around 9:15 p.m. on North Tioga Street in Ithaca.
The cat is a friendly, lean, small- to medium-sized black shorthair with a collar, that is often seen in the area. It most likely lives in the area between Linn Street to North Tioga Street, and East Marshall to East Tompkins Street.
The department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting cat through an at home observation over a 10-day period. If the cat can be located and observed to be healthy by the Department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this cat is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
