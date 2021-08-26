The Tompkins County Health Department must locate a dog that bit a person in the City of Ithaca on Sunday, Aug. 22, at approximately 9 a.m. The person bitten is unfamiliar with the area but believes the location to be on one of the blocks located between Meadow Street and North Plain St and between Buffalo Street and Esty Street.
The dog is described as a medium sized, short-haired, brown dog, resembling a boxer or a boxer mix. The dog was on a leash and being walked with several other dogs by a woman of medium height with shorter brown hair. The dog broke free from the woman and approached the person bitten.
The Department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog through an at home observation over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy by the Department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
