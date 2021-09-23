The Tompkins County Health Department must locate a dog that bit a person on the Sackett Foot Bridge, near Beebe Lake, on Cornell Campus. The bite occurred on Sunday, Sept. 19 around 5:21 p.m.
The dog is described as a Bernese Mountain Dog, which is a large breed with a long black coat, white chest, and brown markings on face, chest, and legs. The dog was accompanied by two middle-aged women and a teenage boy with dark hair. The woman with the dog had glasses and a scarf on her head.
The Department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog through an at home observation over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy by the Department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.