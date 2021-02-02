The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) received a total of 700 first doses for the week of Feb. 2. Of the available doses, 600 will be offered to individuals eligible in phase 1B who work in childcare, the homeless shelter, public transit, and P-12 schools, as well as the individuals living in a homeless shelter. The other 100 doses are designated by New York State for staff of facilities overseen by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
As of Jan. 23, New York State has instructed local health departments to prioritize administration of allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses to essential workers in phase 1B. The state has also instructed local pharmacies to prioritize vaccinating those aged 65 and over, and for hospitals to prioritize continuing to vaccinate healthcare workers in phase 1A.
The Health Department will release appointments to the prioritized groups listed above in phases. Each of these groups will have a pre-determined amount of time to register for appointments before the next group is provided the link. The online registration link will not be public and individuals in these groups should not forward the link to others who are not in these eligible groups. The links will be distributed through employers or association networks in each category.
“We continue to receive a limited supply of vaccines, though the State has indicated that we will have a steady distribution over the coming weeks and are planning accordingly. It is our goal to get as many people in our community vaccinated as quickly as possible and we continue to have capacity in partnership with Cayuga Health System to do so. This week, we are locally prioritizing childcare, homeless shelter, public transit, and P-12 school workers in phase 1B. Over the coming weeks, we plan to continue this method of local prioritization in phase 1B and communicate with the eligible populations directly,” stated Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.
“In addition to the importance of in-person school for our children, childcare, homeless shelters, and public transit workers are key populations to keep our community running safely, “continued Kruppa.
TCHD is working with community partners on more comprehensive distribution to individuals living in homeless shelters and will announce more details in the coming weeks.
If you are age 65 years and older, TCHD encourages you to check with local pharmacies and the State-run vaccination sites. You can find more information about pharmacies offering vaccine doses, and links to the pharmacy websites, on the TCHD website.
A comprehensive list of eligible priority populations in phase 1B can be found on the TCHD website and at the end of this release.
Announcements will be sent when vaccine is available for those eligible in phase 1A (healthcare workers). New York State will be distributing 300 additional vaccines for 1A to Cayuga Medical Center this week.
211 has partnered with TCHD to respond to public inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccine (dial 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-8667 from any phone). This includes general information and current eligibility requirements. Due to the current high demand for vaccine, 211 staff are unable to assist with appointment registration. 211 staff also do not have access to information on future clinics or have a waitlist.
The public is encouraged to sign up for:
- Email alerts: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzL6RiI1-kz-f28Y2LNiZNX0noRxZgjqJjs3ZiY375xALQEA/viewform
- Swift 911: https://www2.tompkinscountyny.gov/doer/swift911alerts
- Some pharmacies have alerts (if 65 and older): https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine#pharmacy-clinics
