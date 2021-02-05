ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department must locate a dog that bit a person in the parking lot for the Ithaca Dog Park and Allan H. Treman State Marine Park. The bite occurred Thursday, Feb. 4, around 3:30 p.m.
The dog is described as a large, mostly black German Shepherd with less tan coloring than typical for a German Shepherd. It was accompanied by an older, white man, wearing a red, plaid, flannel coat. The dog was getting out of a newer, black, Subaru Outback in the parking lot when it ran toward another person and their dog.
The Health Department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog through an at home observation over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy by the Department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
