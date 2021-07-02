The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community to updates regarding the expiration of the local State of Emergency and the Tompkins County Health Department’s COVID-19 daily data table.
Local State of Emergency:
The Executive Order that established the Local State of Emergency in March 2020 expires on July 3 and will not be renewed. This closely follows the end of the State of Emergency declared by Governor Cuomo last week.
COVID-19 Daily Data Updates:
The Tompkins County COVID-19 Daily Data Table began tracking COVID cases on March 14, 2020. The table has served as a daily update to the public for current information about the virus in Tompkins County. Starting the week of July 5, the table on the homepage of the Tompkins County Health Department website will be updated once a week on Wednesdays. The spreadsheet with this information will continue to be updated with daily numbers Monday through Friday, and is available to be viewed on the Health Department website.
Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director stated, “These changes mark significant positive milestones in our COVID-19 experience. With the 4th of July weekend approaching, I encourage everyone to celebrate safely as we continue to move forward. Vaccine is proving to be effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19, and if you haven’t already done so, please get vaccinated.”
Information about local vaccination clinics can be found on the TCHD website. TCHD will continue to schedule smaller, site-specific vaccination clinics in locations throughout the County over the next few weeks. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available; details are available online.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for inquiries about vaccination.
