Cayuga Health System and Tompkins County Health Department are hosting a college student vaccination day for students from Cornell University, Ithaca College and Tompkins Cortland Community College on April 15 at the mall vaccination site.
Students will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Students who are interested in participating must enroll in the TCHD COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Even if you have previously registered, you must re-register and indicate that you are a student at Cornell, IC or TC3. Because there are a limited number of available appointments on this day, please register (or re-register) by 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12. Appointments are not guaranteed.
TCHD will randomly select a set number of students from each college who have registered to be notified by email of available appointments. This email will come from swift911@tompkins-co.org on Tuesday, April 13. It is important that you regularly check your email on that day (including your spam folder). Students will not be able to change their appointment times. If selected, be sure to speak with your faculty members if you need to miss a class due to a conflicting appointment time.
Email communications from TCHD to students who are randomly selected to participate will include additional details about appointment times, transportation and necessary documentation. Note the following:
- Students must arrive at their appointment time in order to ensure a smooth experience for everyone at the vaccination clinic.
- Appointments times cannot be changed, nor can they be transferred to other students.
- Bring your student ID, a government issued ID (passports qualify), insurance card and proof of appointment.
- If you do not have insurance or your insurance does not pay, there is no charge for vaccination.
- TCAT bus services will be available for free for students who need transportation to the mall site.
If you are not randomly selected to participate in the April 15 vaccination clinic, being enrolled on the TCHD COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will ensure that you are notified of future appointments when more vaccine becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.