ITHACA -- The Tompkins County Health Department is seeking the owner of a dog who bit a person at the Ithaca Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 26. Around 4 p.m., a person was bit when picking up their smaller dog when the dog in question approached it.
The dog is described as a medium-sized, short-haired mix with brown and white fur.
The department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog over a 10-day period to rule out the risk of rabies infection and prevent post-exposure rabies treatment for the person who was bitten.
Anyone with information regarding this dog should call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
