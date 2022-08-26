The Tompkins County Health Department must locate a dog that bit a person on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve located off of Giles Street in Ithaca. The bite occurred in a section of the Preserve approximately halfway between the first and second dam.
The dog is described as one of two medium-to-large black dogs that were being walked on leashes. The person walking the dogs was described as a white male with dreadlocks, who was walking with a woman.
The Department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog through an at-home observation over a ten-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy by the Department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. Staff are on-call at this number to field calls related to rabies and bites, 24/7.
The Health Department reminds the public of the importance of getting bites checked as soon as possible to determine if rabies post-exposure treatment is needed, to keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, and to not approach wildlife.
