ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person outside of Walmart in Ithaca. The bite occurred Tuesday, Oct. 15 around 9 p.m.
The dog is described as a Rottweiler or similar large dog with brown and black coloring. The dog was accompanied by an older couple.
The health department wants to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.