Tompkins County Health Department received $40,000 from The Kresge Foundation as part of a rapid response funding campaign to support local health departments leading COVID-19 efforts.
The health department said it will use the money from the Kresge Foundation, along with funding from the City of Ithaca (Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency – IURA), to implement a mobile COVID-19 testing team for individuals experiencing homelessness or who are unstably housed.
REACH Medical, a local harm reduction and alternative care site, will staff the mobile COVID-19 testing outreach team to conduct surveillance testing and collect between 600-900 samples of an estimated 200 unique individuals three times over the course of six months.
The health department said surveillance testing will allow for early identification of positive cases that otherwise may not be identified, as well as ensure isolation of any positive cases, and quarantine of close contacts.
“The continued support from The Kresge Foundation demonstrates their strong commitment to local public health and the COVID-19 response. The awards from Kresge, in addition to the ongoing support from our Legislature and County Administration, are allowing us to transform the work we are doing and leverage existing funds to strengthen existing partnerships in the community. We thank The Kresge Foundation for this support,” stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.
The health department received funding from the foundation in 2018 for the Emerging Leaders in Public Health program. The 2018 funding continues to support strategic planning efforts within the health department, as the Public Health and Mental Health Departments become one agency, a press release states.
To learn more about the Kresge awards: https://kresge.org/news-views/kresge-awards-new-grant-funding-to-support-local-public-health-departments-leading-covid-19-response-efforts/
