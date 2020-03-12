The number of people under investigation for COVID-19, or coronavirus, is now at 15 according to an update from the Tompkins County Health Department on Thursday, March 12. There are still no confirmed cases in the county.
As of Wednesday, 47 people were being monitored in quarantine, and five people were awaiting test results back. While there are still 47 people in quarantine (these people are healthy and asymptomatic, but are quarantined due to recent travel), the latter number has risen to 15 according to Thursday's update.
The Health Department told people to call 2-1-1 if they have questions or concerns about the illness. Operators will have the most up-to-date information and guidance provided by the Tompkins County Health Department. 2-1-1 should be used for general inquiries only. For more specific medical questions, people should call the department itself at (607) 274-6604. The department is still asking people who are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, call a health care provider.
“2-1-1 is a trusted resource in our community, and by diverting some of the non-essential calls away from our Health Department staff, we can ensure these inquiries are responded to in the most efficient manner,” said Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
The illness has exploded around the state, and Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Thursday to announce that he was banning gatherings over 500 people. There are now 328 confirmed cases around the state, most in Westchester County.
The health department's guidelines on how to protect oneself are as follows:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs, use an elbow bump instead
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website and posters are available for download on the TCHD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.