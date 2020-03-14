The Tompkins County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the county in a press release on Saturday, March 14.
The health department said they were informed by the New York State Department of Health that a case had tested positive at both a state facility in Albany and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The positive case comes a day after Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino declared a state of emergency and closed schools until April 13.
"The individual has been in isolation since the samples were collected for testing," the release states. "TCHD public health nurses have begun a contact investigation to determine if there were any additional exposures."
The Ithaca Times is awaiting comment on what a contact investigation entails and what this one would focus on. The health department has generally been tight-lipped regarding information about people in quarantined or isolation, citing medical privacy laws. According to the health department's site, 15 people are now in isolation awaiting test results (meaning they've shown symptoms), while 52 are separated in quarantine (meaning they've been healthy but have been separated due to travel concerns).
“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus," said Frank Kruppa, according to the release. "We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come."
The health department stated that community members can slow the spread of the disease by staying home if they are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands well and often, plus avoiding large gatherings if you are part of a vulnerable population, which includes the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, particularly respiratory issues.
"Multiple agencies and organizations are working together to provide a unified, coordinated response," the health department wrote. "In an abundance of caution, many organizations will be changing their practices to best protect and serve the needs of our community."
The department's release continues that if someone develops symptoms of illness including the following: fever, cough, or trouble breathing, call your healthcare provider before you go to the office. The emphasis was placed on calling a healthcare provider before going.
As this situation evolves, TCHD will continue to send out updates and check the website for updates.
