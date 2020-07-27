A specific social gathering earlier this month was responsible for nine positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Tompkins County Health Department announced on Monday.
"The contact investigation completed by the Health Department found that individuals at the gathering did not adhere to distancing and face covering guidelines," the announcement stated. "The contact investigation also found that multiple attendees had traveled or returned from states on the New York State travel advisory and did not complete the mandatory traveler form or quarantine required by the advisory."
According to the health department, the contact investigations have been completed and the positive individuals are in isolation and their close contacts are in mandatory quarantine. There was no more demographic information available on the positive cases, or whether the gathering involved college students.
"None of the newly reported positive cases presented public exposures, and the Health Department is not recommending testing for the public in response to these new cases," the announcement stated.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We continue to see new spread of the disease in our community related to individuals ignoring public health guidance. If people do not wear masks, keep distance, and follow quarantine requirements they are putting themselves and others at risk.” Kruppa continued, “It is imperative that individuals traveling into our community quarantine effectively. Around half of the individuals at this gathering have tested positive, and this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 spreads rapidly and can infect anyone. If you decide to gather with others, you must keep distance between yourself and others and wear a mask.”
The health department continued by outlining the rules of public gatherings in New York. Whether in a public or private space, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. All attendees must keep six feet of distance between themselves and others and wear a face covering.
All out-of-state travelers from restricted states must complete the Online Traveler Health Form upon entering New York State, and must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.