Tompkins County Whole Health (TCWH) is alerting the community to a poor air quality advisory in effect today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, through midnight (12:00AM Wednesday, June 7, 2023), due to wildfires occurring north of our region in Quebec, Canada.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates, with the air quality level for outdoor air in Tompkins County scaling above 100 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals limit strenuous outdoor physical activity (such as walking instead of running) to reduce their risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, older adults, and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with related healthcare concerns should consider contacting their healthcare provider.
High quality masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks, can be worn outdoors to reduce the inhalation of fine particles from the air. Cloth masks and surgical masks are not effective at reducing inhalation of pollutants.
For additional information, please visit the NYS DEC website at:https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the Air Quality Hotline at: 800-535-1345.
Cornell Univeristy Professor Alistair T. Hayden reached out the the Ithaca Times to provide community members with advice about how to stay safe during times of poor air quality. Hayden was formerly a Division Chief in California’s state emergency agency and currently does reasearch at Cornell on the impacts of wildfire smoke.
Hayden’s adice is as follows:
- I like to check on the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map to see impacts for my location and the broader region: https://fire.airnow.gov/
- Download an air-quality app, such as EPA's AirNow Mobile App:https://www.airnow.gov/airnow-mobile-app/
- Age: children and older adults
- Pre-existing conditions: asthma and other lung conditions, cardiovascular disease and other heart conditions, pregnancy
- High risk of exposure: outdoor workers, unhoused individuals, people with lower socio-economic status
- Keep checking the air quality, such as via the Fire and Smoke Map. Heavy smoke can persist for days, but there can be periods of lighter smoke.
- Minimize contact with unhealthy air. Stay inside with windows and doors shut tightly. Use an air cleaner. Wear an N95 respirator.
- Avoid heavy exertion. Exercise brings more air into your lungs.
- Check on neighbors—offer to help buy groceries or do errands for neighbors who are at higher risk when exposed to poor air quality
- Build a safe and effective DIY air cleaner for under $100:https://www.epa.gov/air-research/research-diy-air-cleaners-reduce-wildfire-smoke-indoors
This article has been updated to include advice from Cornell University Professor Alistair T. Hayden.
