Tompkins County Whole Health (TCWH) is alerting the community to a poor air quality advisory that will be in effect, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, starting at midnight (12:00AM Wednesday, June 28th) and ending at midnight (12:00AM Thursday, June 29th), due to wildfires occurring north of our region in Canada.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates, with the air quality level for outdoor air in Tompkins County expected to scale above 100 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals limit strenuous outdoor physical activity (such as walking instead of running) to reduce their risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, older adults, pregnant persons, and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with related healthcare concerns should consider contacting their healthcare provider.
High quality masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks, can be worn outdoors to reduce the inhalation of fine particles from the air. Cloth masks and surgical masks are not effective at reducing inhalation of pollutants. Masks are available to the general public, free of cost, and can be picked up at a variety of locations throughout the county, including at the Whole Health office located at 55 Brown Rd, during business hours (weekdays, 8:30AM – 4:30PM).
Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa stated, “It is out of an abundance of caution that we remind the community of the steps to take when the air quality is poor. Wear a high-quality mask when outdoors, and limit time spent outdoors, especially if you are very young, are pregnant, are an older adult, or have pre-existing respiratory problems.”
For additional information, please visit the NYS DEC website at:https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the Air Quality Hotline at: 800-535-1345. Information about fine particulates and health is available on the New York State Department of Health Website at: https://health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/air/smoke_from_fire.htm
