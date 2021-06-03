ITHACA, NY -- A person was transported to a hospital via helicopter with serious injuries after being stabbed at the west end of the Commons in the early morning of June 3. The police were called after the victim was able to walk to a gas station and have someone call 911 around 4:39 a.m.
The suspect had been part of a group with several other people, however they fled the area and were gone upon officers’ arrival. The victim was not in a condition to give any information about the suspect.
Due to the extent of the injuries there was significant blood loss, resulting in a portion of the sidewalk being covered in blood. Those areas were cordoned off and a hazmat cleaning service was contacted to clear the area. The sidewalk was closed until about 8:30 a.m.
The investigation is actively underway, and the IPD asks anyone with information to contact them through any of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
