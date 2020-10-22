ITHACA, N.Y.— Early voting opens this weekend and the next nine days are expected to be busy, so you make sure should plan ahead before arriving at you polling site, reminds Tompkins County Board of Elections.
Voters now have nine additional days to vote prior to the General Election on November 3. Tompkins County ballots can be cast at two special polling locations: Town of Ithaca Town Hall, located at 215 N. Tioga St. and Crash Fire Rescue, 72 Brown Rd, near Ithaca International Airport.
Each site is fully accessible, the BOE said . "Voters do not need to have an “excuse” for voting early. Once they have cast their ballot on a machine at an Early Voting location, they will not be able to vote on Election Day," states the Tompkins County BOE website
Both polling sites open Oct. 24 and 25 at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26 (Monday): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 27 (Tuesday): 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 28 (Wednesday): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 29 (Thursday): 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 30 (Friday): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31– Nov. 1 (Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Absentee ballots must be filed by Oct. 27 if mailed, faxed or emailed. Applications can be received over the counter at the Board of Elections up until close of business, Nov. 2, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Absentee ballots can be obtained in the following ways:
- Call the Board of Elections at (607) 274-5522 to request application(s) be mailed to you
- On your electronic device, go to votetompkins.com, select “forms” in the top left block, choose Absentee Application Forms, and download and print the form
- Stop at the Board of Elections , 128 East Buffalo St., Ithaca, to pick one up
- Go to the State Board of Elections Absentee Portal (linked on our home page), complete and submit per instructions.
For more information visit the Tompkins County Board of Elections website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.