People often think of art as an escape from the dirty world of politics, but for Paul Nicholson, the new director of the Handwerker Gallery at Ithaca College this couldn’t be further from the truth. “Everything we do as artists is political, from the explicit content of the work to the public act and commercial enterprise of exhibiting in a gallery,” he explains.
“All art has an agenda to be critical, or to critique, or to be political. But I think the act of doing it, it's a political act.” He continued saying, “If you were to make meticulously realistic paintings of the Kardashians, it would ask questions like, what is the history of painting? Why do traditional, realistic images have to do with reverie usually more so than then critiquing? What is the privilege of oil painting or representation?”
Nicholson has been asking questions like those throughout his career in the arts. Originally from Suva, Fiji, Nicholson grew up in Western New York and earned his MFA from University at Buffalo, his MS at Buffalo State College, and his BFA from SUNY Fredonia. Nicholson founded several non-profit art galleries and spaces in New York City and Buffalo and worked in student advising and program administration at the Parsons School of Design in New York. He come to IC after spending seven years as the director of the Martin Art Gallery at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
As director of the Martin Art Gallery, he curated dozens of contemporary art exhibitions, oversaw its permanent collection, and expanded its physical footprint. He also worked to integrate the gallery more fully into the intellectual life of the college and the wider Lehigh Valley arts community.
“I use an interdisciplinary approach that employs traditional drawing, painting and photographic processes in the service of creating objects, installation and public intervention projects,” he explains. “The themes in my work vary from the explicitly political to the highly personal. My process, however, has remained consistently focused on exploring how the crafted object functions against the backdrop of shifting cultural, political and economic landscapes. There's an aspect of theatricality in my practice, as ultimately, art is theater.”
Some artists claim that their work is about communicating truth and beauty, but Nicholson feels compelled to explore some of today’s more nuanced issues with honesty, ingenuity, and an eye for dark humor.
“Artists aren’t immune from the effects of our news saturated environment,” he says. “In fact, I find it completely overwhelming at times. With my work, I hope to slow things down a bit in order to look a little more closely at how we think about difficult issues. I’m fascinated by how our beliefs are shaped by objects and cultural artifacts, as much as they are by arguments, proposals, and endorsements by people we trust.”
Nicholson’s artistic process involves altering cultural artifacts in ways that work to explore issues such as immigration, heroism, health care, and belief structures. He says that everyday objects and installations employ small but significant changes that reveal contradictions that exist hidden within deeply held convictions. Throughout this process he hopes to invoke the viewer to ask themselves questions about moral and ethical frameworks that are often overlooked.
According to Nicholson, much of what he calls “capital A – Art” occurs when an artist makes some small discovery and wants to think it through more completely, adding their own perspective to it in the process. The artwork that comes out of Nicholson’s process is evidence of thinking through difficult issues. “Making, thinking, and even dreaming with a critical lens are about the most democratic things we can do,” he says.
Art was something Nicholson was always passionate about, but he wasn’t aware of it right away. “I was taking art classes in high school, but what I was doing outside of high school, in hindsight, was some of the more interesting art.” He continued saying, “I made an electric guitar and I was doing some physical computing. And I didn't really think of that as art, or I didn't really know that was art because my mother wasn’t artistic. She didn't really know about contemporary art in a small town and she was a single mother.”
According to Nicholson, “it wasn't until that hindsight hit that I realized I really was incorporating art in all aspects of my life, from skateboarding as a young person to making stuff outside of school that I didn't even realize was art, like sewing projects, building projects: I made shoes; I sold shirts; I built things…and I didn’t even realize that was art.”
Nicholson got into gallery work “by necessity.” He explained that in grad school he and his friends needed a place to show work that they had created, so they put together a small, short run gallery in Buffalo. Nicholson then started some showrooms in New York and did a lot of curating at Parsons. “I just found that I had an interest in supporting students and supporting the new school community at that time. And so I opened a gallery in Bushwick outside of the school.”
During this time, Nicholson said that he found that he was “kind of an artists’ artist. I feel like I can relate and work with a lot of different kinds of artists from different disciplines and specialties. And helping people realize exhibitions and bringing them to communities, I found is also an art.” He continued saying, “it's kind of like how some people write music and some people perform music. It’s the same with art: there are all different elements, and there's sort of a craft and a joy that comes with each of those contributions.”
The Handwerker Gallery will open during the Fall 2022 semester to the IC community and visitors from the public. The gallery will follow CDC guidelines and Ithaca College campus policy for safety precautions and prevention of spread of COVID-19. Gallery Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekend hours are from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.